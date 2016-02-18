QUICK FORECAST:

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 78.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, stray storm. Heat index above 100. High: 95.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, stray storm. Heat index above 100. High: 95.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Monday marked day #1 of our next stretch of 90s. The heat and humidity will be with us much of the week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels like temps will reach 100 to 105 with only a stray shower or storm to cool anyone down. Wednesday similarly will be hot and humid with just a stray storm. Scattered showers and storms return late Thursday ahead of our next cold front. These could impact the Redskins-Ravens game in Baltimore. Behind this front, temps drop from the 90s to the 80s for the end of the week and the holiday weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 70s. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid.Stray PM Storm. Highs: 90 - 95. Heat Index 100 - 105. Winds: SSW 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs: Mid 90s. Heat Index 100 - 105. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late day showers & t-storms. Some heavy. Highs: 88 - 93. Heat Index: 97 - 103. Winds: W/NW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST - HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

The holiday weekend will be seasonably hot & humid with a few showers & storms each afternoon and evening. No days look like a washout.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers. High: 85

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers and storms. High: 85

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 88.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy. A chance for showers. Highs: Upper 80s.

