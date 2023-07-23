Get ready for the heat; hottest temperatures of the year this week

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week

WASHINGTON — The dog days of summer are about to hit the DMV with highs soaring to the mid to upper 90s. Highs will be in the 90s from Tuesday through Saturday. Thursday and Friday are forecast to be the hottest days of the week. Heat index values by Friday could make it feel like it's 100 degrees and hotter.

An area of high pressure will park over the DMV keeping hot, stagnant air in place for a few days. This heat can have multiple impacts including health. Heat-related illnesses are more likely in this type of weather. Also, air quality may decline.

Be sure to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness and perhaps plan on limiting outdoor activities on the hottest days of the week.

So far there has been one heat-related death in Maryland. Maryland health officials advise people to consider these tips to keep themselves safe in the heat.

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary

Symptoms of Heat-Related I

Heat attacks the body from within. Here are some symptoms of heat-related illnesses to be aware of, according to The National Weather Service.

Heat Cramps

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in the legs and abdomen and heavy sweating.

Heat Exhaustion:

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting.

Heat Stroke: