QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated PM showers & t-storms. High: 90.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 77.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High: 92.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. High: 93.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure starts to take control Sunday and Labor Day, leading to fewer storms and more dry hours to enjoy beach time or other activities outdoors. Temperatures will heat up into the 90s Sunday and Labor Day Monday as well. Highs Sunday will be around 90° with the heat index in the upper 90s. Labor Day will be in the low 90s with the heat index around 100°. Some isolated showers and t-storms are possible each afternoon. Most outdoor activities should be safe outside those isolated t-storms.

Looks like the pattern persists into much of next week so look for more heat, humidity and occasional storms through Friday with increasing coverage of some showers and t-storms into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated PM showers & t-storms. Highs: 87 - 91. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Stray early shower. Patchy valley fog. Lows: 69 - 77.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 88 - 93. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. Highs: 89 - 94. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 89 - 94. Winds: S 5 - 10.

