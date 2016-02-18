QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, stray PM storm. High: 93.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 77.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated PM storm. High: 94.​​​

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The heat is on. An August heat wave builds over the DC area this week. The hottest part of Monday is between 12 PM - 6PM. There will be some isolated showers and t-storms during the afternoon and early evening, but most will remain dry. Any storm that pops up could be strong or heavy with locally heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and hail. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures hovering around 100°. Tuesday will also be hot and muggy with a few storms firing up in the afternoon. Wednesday will be similarly hot and humid, but scattered showers and storms will be a factor in the afternoon and evening as our next cold front approaches.

Remember to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during this heat. We haven't seen many 90s the last few weeks with the rainy pattern, so this will be a pattern change you'll need to take seriously this late summer.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon and evening showers/t-storms. Highs: 90 - 94. Heat Index: 96 - 102. Winds: S 5 - 10

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 70 - 77. Winds: S - 5

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers and t-storms, especially after 3 PM. Highs: 90 - 95. Heat Index: 97 - 103. Winds: SSW - 10

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. High: 92.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm. Highs: Near 90.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs: Near 90.

EXTENDED FORECAST - WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures will cool off this weekend with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s. It turns more unsettled with scattered showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoons. Some locally heavy rain is possible.

