QUICK FORECAST:

Wednesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy Fog. Low: 78.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with some late day storms. High: 94.

Friday: Mostly cloudy & not nearly as hot with PM showers & t-storms. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

One more hot day in the 90s for Thursday before a drop in temps greets us through the weekend. Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the low and mid 90s and feels-like temps in the low 100s. Skies become partly cloudy, hot & humid with some showers & storms possible in the afternoon and evening as our next cold front approaches.

Our heat wave will break Friday as that cold front slips to our south. High temperatures will drop back into the 80s. We'll be tracking more showers & storms throughout Friday, especially in the afternoon.

The weekend will be cooler and unsettled. A northeast wind keeps us mostly cloudy with some showers and drizzle and highs mostly in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy Fog. Lows: 70 - 78. Winds: Light

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with some PM storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SSW - 10.

Thursday Night: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy with some showers & t-storms. Lows: 70 - 75. Winds: SW/NE - 10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers & t-storms. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: NE 5 - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Northeast winds will keep us considerably cooler with mainly cloudy skies and some periods of drizzle or light rain.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with light rain, showers, drizzle. Highs: 75 - 80.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, light rain or drizzle. Highs: 75 - 80.

