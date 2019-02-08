WASHINGTON — Normally on a day with active or severe weather, the WUSA 9 Weather Team will do a 'Timeline story' to give you all an idea of a time frame the storms so that you can plan around it.

Well for Friday, that's going to be a little harder to do because it boils down to when and where the ingredients really come together.

The Setup:

Here's why we have a chance for rain and storms today. We've got moisture and a weak stationary front lingering near the area.

WUSA Weather and WPC

The front serves as a lifting mechanism to trigger the showers and storms. There are also upper level impulses that can serve as lifting mechanisms, too.

Finally, storms that pop up can create "outflow boundaries."

The National Weather Service defines an outflow boundary as: A storm-scale or mesoscale boundary separating thunderstorm-cooled air (outflow) from the surrounding air; similar in effect to a cold front, with passage marked by a wind shift and usually a drop in temperature. Outflow boundaries may persist for 24 hours or more after the thunderstorms that generated them dissipate, and may travel hundreds of miles from their area of origin. New thunderstorms often develop along outflow boundaries, especially near the point of intersection with another boundary (cold front, dry line, another outflow boundary, etc.; see triple point).

The problem is that forecasting where minor impulses and outflow boundaries end up is practically impossible.

Think about putting water in a pot on the stove and turning on the heat. You know that you'll get bubbles in the pot given enough heat, but forecasting exactly where and when those bubbles will be is impossible.

The images below show different outcomes from different computer models. Even the higher resolution models have different positions of possible storms at the same time.

The bottom line: The threat for showers and storms is with us all day, but it won't be raining all day and there may be extended lulls. Any storms that do develop will be capable of producing locally heavy rains.

HRRR model forecast for Friday 8-2-19 at 3:30 PM

WUSA Weather

NAM 3K model forecast for Friday 8-2-19 at 3:30 PM

WUSA Weather

RPM 4K model forecast for Friday 8-2-19 at 3:30 PM

WUSA Weather

GEM model forecast for Friday 8-2-19 at 3:30 PM

WUSA Weather

