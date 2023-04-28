Here's the damage from Friday's storms

The DMV saw several downed trees and wires due to the storms.

WASHINGTON — Damage was reported across the DMV Friday as a result of storms.

Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt says we issued a Weather Watch Alert for the DMV area primarily because of the nuisance of the bad weather, just in case plans needed to be changed.

He says for the most part we didn't experience any life-threatening or serious weather Friday besides a few downed trees and minor flooding.

Here's the damage reported in the DMV:

Large tree (18 to 24 inch diameter & 50 feet long) down, wires down on two-story house at 12300 block of Lima Drive, near Brantford Avenue, Colesville.

At 7:10 p.m., tree on fire, electrical wires down, and broken utility pole. MacArthur Boulevard closed/shut down near 84th Place.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Goldsboro Rd. is closed between Radnor Rd. and Bradley Blvd. due to a tree down on the roadway. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays.#MCPNews pic.twitter.com/MUeVK5eM37 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 28, 2023

Large tree down on Tilden Street Northwest. Road shut down. Drivers in the area asked to find an alternate route.

Tree falls on car at 34th Street and Porter Street Northwest.

Another tree on fire in Montgomery County in the area of Woodcrest Drive and Nadine Drive.

On Sunday, another Weather Watch Alert will be issued in the DMV for weather that is expected to be more severe than what we saw on Friday.

Topper claims the current model looks a bit more unstable.