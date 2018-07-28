Taking shelter from lighting in a building or at home, away from the windows, is the best course of action. But sometimes we are driving in our car during a thunderstorm.

Sometimes we have to duck into our car to escape lightning when watching our kids play soccer or softball.

It is safe to be in your, but not because of the rubber tires.

It's safe because the metal cage disperses the electricity safely to the ground.

