WASHINGTON — As severe thunderstorms move through Maryland, Virginia and D.C. Metro reports of damages and power outages are coming in.

RELATED: Strong storms in parts of Maryland, Virginia; some flood warnings in Fairfax

Winds gusted to 66 mph at Dulles. Here what else has been reported so far:

Maryland

Pepco, which services Maryland and D.C. is reporting multiple outages. Check them here.

If you need to report an outage, you can do so here.

VIRGINIA

Dominion Power is currently reporting 2,829 customers without power in Northern Virginia.

Tree hanging over the roadway on Route 50 near Four Chimneys Lane and west of Aldie due to downed power lines. Officials said an extended closure time is expected as utility companies make repairs. Police are directing traffic in the area.

US-15 is closed in Middleburg for a tree over the roadway.

Tree down at Brier Patch Bed and Breakfast Inn in Middleburg, Virginia.

Loudoun County Sheriff said John Mosby Highway and Loudoun County Parkway were closed for a "property damage accident."

John Mosby Highway at Winery Lane is also is closed.

Fleetwood Road at Everfield Drive is closed.

Officials are advising motorists to avoid standing water in the roadways.

Check interactive radar here.

Fairfax City Police said there is a road closure due to due to debris or object in roadway at 10775 Lee Highway in Fairfax.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.