WASHINGTON — A storm system that will produce severe and possibly tornadic thunderstorms across the Mid Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley and Ohio Valley on Thursday will provide a threat of strong to possible severe thunderstorms for D.C., Maryland and Virginia overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the critical time for the storms across the DMV is between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning with heavy downpours and damaging winds being the highest threats. That could cause isolated tree damage and power outages.

By midnight, expect the leading edge of showers to be approaching Charlottesville, Va., and Moorefield, WV. We will be cloudy and mild with temperatures in the low 50s.

Between midnight and 2 a.m., the showers will advance to Hagerstown to Leesburg to Fredericksburg. Storms are more likely toward Harrisonburg and Charlottesville.

Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. the showers advance across the D.C. metro to cover the Chesapeake Bay while the heaviest rain and storms will approach the D.C. metro and extend west toward Interstate 81 and mainly south of Interstate 66.

The worst of the storms for the D.C. metro will be between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., making for a very rough start to the Friday morning commute. There could be some minor flooding and ponding of water on area roadways.

The showers and storms are expected to then pull away between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning leaving breezy, mild and mostly dry conditions for the remainder of Friday.

Other than an isolated shower late in the morning toward lunch time, Friday will be decent with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s ahead of colder air returning Friday evening.

Here's the detailed weekend forecast.

