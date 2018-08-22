Strong storms ripped through Western Maryland Tuesday afternoon.

At one point, Allegany County found itself placed under a tornado warning.

The strong storm then pushed east into Washington County causing flooding on some downtown Hagerstown roads.

Near Williamsport, one local man told WUSA9 a tree almost fell onto his truck.

Drivers in Washington County be cautious. Here’s some high water in Hagerstown near Mulberry and Washington Streets. @MelissaNordWx @TenaciousTopper @hbwx pic.twitter.com/LWCvGHMIVW — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 21, 2018

"I'm tickled that it didn't fall through the windshield," said Williamsport resident David Banzhoff.

He said he was able to put the brakes on his truck just before the tree came crashing down on Bottom Road.

Creeks like the Antietam and Conococheague in Washington County seemed to handle Tuesday's storms well.

The driver of this truck is lucky to be alive. He stopped just before a tree fell onto the road in front of him. It happened just outside Williamsport, Md. @wusa9 @TenaciousTopper @hbwx @MelissaNordWx pic.twitter.com/bQdUEdCAt4 — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 21, 2018

