QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and cold with rain, heavy at times. Low: 47.

Saturday: AM Rain to lingering PM showers, breezy and cool. High: 59.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and cold, shower possible Low: 48.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with more clouds late. Chance of a mountain shower. High: 61.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Prepare for a wet start to the weekend. A fall nor'easter brings us rain and breezy winds through Saturday. Rain continues overnight and doesn't taper off until mid-day. We're likely to have some lingering showers and mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall overnight through 7 AM Saturday. Rain totals will be around 1", with isolated amounts up to 2". This nor'easter is the remnants of hurricane Willa that hit the Mexican coast Tuesday night.

Plan on showers lingering for tailgates Saturday morning for both Howard University and University of Maryland, with scattered showers lingering in the afternoon.

Sunday morning looks dry and chilly for the Marine Corps Marathon with temps in the 50s. Showers return Sunday night as our next clipper system arrives but now look to be through by daybreak on Monday.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Overnight: Cloudy, breezy and cold with rain, heavy at times. Lows: 44 - 49. Winds: NE 10 - 20

Saturday: AM rain tapers to PM showers. Breezy & Cool. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: NE/NW 10 - 20.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy and cold, shower possible. Low: 40s. Winds: WSW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The Marine Corps Marathon looks ddy and cool Sunday morning with temps in the los 50s. A clipper system brings us our next rain chance Sunday night, but that should clear the area by Monday morning.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with more clouds late. Chance of a mountain shower. High: 61. Winds: WSW - 10

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs: near 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs: Low to mid 60s.

