QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with more showers and storms. High: 84.

Friday Night: Showers and storms, locally heavy. Low: 74.

Saturday: Partly sunny, AM shower, PM storm. High: 90.

Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Yellow Weather Alert Friday for more showers and storms. Locally heavy downpours resulting in flash flooding will be the main concern, with isolated severe storms also possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday morning. With a saturated ground, it won't take much at all to cause additional flash flooding of creeks, streams, and roads with poor drainage. Remember never to drive on a flooded road!

Additional showers and storms impact us Friday, but it will be the last day of the unsettled pattern before a break! Storms will impact the evening commute Friday and date night Friday as well. The weekend looks drier with only very isolated coverage of showers and storms each day. With fewer storms and more sun. Highs will rise to around 90 on Saturday and then the low to mid 90s Sunday.

July wrapped up as the 4th wettest on record in Washington with 9.73", all received in the last half of the month starting the 17th.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid with more showers and t-storms, mainly in the PM. Again some heavy to severe. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: SSW - 10.

Friday night: Showers and storms, Some may be locally heavy. Lows: 68 - 74. Winds: SSW - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray AM shower and PM storm. Highs: Around 90

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated, PM shower/storm. Highs: 90 - 95.

Looking ahead to next week the heat is on! Highs will return to the low to mid 90s for the start of the week. Shower chances will increase once again mid-week.

