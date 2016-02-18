QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy & mild with patchy fog. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/isolated storm. High: 82.

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms, some heavy. High: 87.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Patchy fog will develop after midnight. A warm front lifts north of the Metro Area by Tuesday morning. We will remain in the warm and humid sector for the rest of the week with scattered showers and storms.

Strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. It's been the 7th wettest July on record in DC. The final numbers are not in from today's rainfall at National but looks like we will vault into 4th place.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy and humid with patchy fog. Low: 62 - 72. Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SE - 10.

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny & humid with showers and storms. A few storms could become strong. Highs: 85 - 90

Thursday: Partly sunny with more showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK - EXTENDED FORECAST:

Hotter over the weekend with temperatures on the rise. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with just a few PM storms.

Keep the umbrella close. The extended forecast looks warm and unsettled. Showers stay in the extended forecast most of next week.

