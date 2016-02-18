QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, heavy showers/storms ending early. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 82.

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 87.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Heavy downpours early tonight that could lead to flash flooding. The heavy showers and storms will taper off before 9 PM. A warm front lifts north of the Metro Area by Tuesday morning. We will remain in the warm and humid sector for the rest of the week with scattered showers and storms.

Strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches. It's been the 7th wettest July on record in DC -- we could add to the July total by the end of Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms tapering off. Low: 62 - 72. Winds: NE 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SE - 10.

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny & humid with showers and storms. A few storms could become strong. Highs: 85 - 90

Thursday: Partly sunny with more showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK - EXTENDED FORECAST:

Hotter over the weekend with temperatures on the rise. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with just a few PM storms.

Keep the umbrella close. The extended forecast looks warm and unsettled. Showers stay in the extended forecast most of next week.

