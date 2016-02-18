QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and more humid, stray storm. High: 93

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 75.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and more humid, stray storm. High: 95

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

90s return Monday along with even more humidity. The heat and humidity will be with us much of the week. Rain chances stay fairly low until late day Thursday as a cold front approach. That front will be in the area through Sunday giving off on and off rain chances Friday through the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid, Stray PM Storm. Highs: Low 90s. Winds: SW 5 - 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.Stray PM Storm. Highs: 92 - 96. Winds: SSW 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs: Mid 90s. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

