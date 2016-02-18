QUICK FORECAST:
Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and more humid, stray storm. High: 93
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 75.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and more humid, stray storm. High: 95
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
90s return Monday along with even more humidity. The heat and humidity will be with us much of the week. Rain chances stay fairly low until late day Thursday as a cold front approach. That front will be in the area through Sunday giving off on and off rain chances Friday through the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST:
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid, Stray PM Storm. Highs: Low 90s. Winds: SW 5 - 10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.Stray PM Storm. Highs: 92 - 96. Winds: SSW 5 - 10.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs: Mid 90s. Winds: SW 5 - 10.