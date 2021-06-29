Calls for medical attention increase during heat wave

Calls for emergency services in Prince George's were 7.6% higher on Monday than they were a week ago

POTOMAC, Md. — Calls for medical help are rising along with the temperature, according to first responders in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

"Over the past day or so, we have had an increase in Emergency Medical Services calls comparable to when we have a big storm in the area," Prince George's Fire/EMS Lt. Erica Hasan said. "People are feeling it, and they're having medical emergencies, so they're calling us more."

Calls for emergency services in Prince George's County were 7.6% higher on Monday than they were a week ago, when the weather was cooler, according to county data.

In Montgomery County, Fire/EMS spokesman Pete Piringer reported that in the past two days, hospital emergency rooms have at times been forced to divert patients to other facilities because of volume.

Montgomery County rescuers say one spot keeping them busy with heat and weather-related calls is Billy Goat Trail within the Great Falls area of the C&O Canal National Historic Park. Hikers who are unprepared for the strenuous conditions on the trail frequently need assistance, according to Piringer.

In July 2019, 32-year-old hiker Rachel Parkerson died on the trail after her temperature soared well into the 100’s rescuers reported.

This year, Maryland Health authorities have reported one heat-related death in the state. The victim was a man in his 40’s from Prince George’s County, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Rescuers said it is time to seek medical assistance if retreating to a cool place and drinking cold fluids doesn't reverse fatigue, dizziness and nausea within 10 to 15 minutes.

More serious symptoms of heatstroke and dehydration can include a severe headache, rescuers said.

People who become disoriented, unconscious and whose skin becomes hot and dry to the touch are exhibiting signs of heatstroke, which can be fatal if not treated quickly.

A #hyperthermia alert is currently in effect until 7 p.m.! Tomorrow - for the third day in a row - we will again experience a hyperthermia alert from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. #StayHydrated #StayCool #BeatTheHeat https://t.co/t0tDdSfpEx — Montgomery County MD (@MontgomeryCoMD) June 29, 2021

Rescuer’s said a top precaution is to drink a lot of water before, during and after you are outdoors for work or recreation during hotter times of the year.

Alcoholic beverages and caffeinated drinks do not help hydrate an individual and can actually make a person more prone to heat illness, rescuers said.