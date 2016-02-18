QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 75.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & a bit more humid. High: 93.

Friday: Partly cloudy & hot, isolated, PM storms. High: 94.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Comfortable tonight in the suburbs with lows in the 60s. Hot and more humid Thursday with a mountain shower possible. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Plan for a hot preseason game at FedEx as we host the Jets. Temps will be in the 80s until the last quarter. The next best storm chance is Friday and even then the threat is highest north and west.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 66 - 74. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & more humid. Stray storm in the mountains. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SSW 5 - 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated PM T-Storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST - END OF WEEK AND WEEKEND

Storm chances start to increase again at the end of the week and into the weekend as our next front arrives and stalls near the area. There will be some showers and storms during the weekend but you will be able to squeeze out a few dry hours to play golf or finish some chores in the yard.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible especially in the afternoon. High: 89

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms, especially in PM. High: 86.

