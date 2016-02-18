QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, stray PM storm. High: 93.

Sunday Night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy with patchy fog. Low: 76.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, stray PM storm. High: 94.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An August Heat Wave builds over the DC area into the week. We managed to make it to 90° Saturday, and it will be even hotter Sunday. Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with just a stray PM storm and highs in the low 90s. Factoring in the humidity, the heat index in some areas will be around 100° this afternoon.

Through Tuesday, expect hot and humid afternoons with just an isolated storm. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures hovering around 100°. Wednesday will be similarly hot and humid, but scattered showers and storms will be a factor in the afternoon as our next cold front approaches.

Remember to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during this heat. We haven't seen many 90s the last few weeks with the rainy pattern, so this will be a pattern change you'll need to take seriously this late summer.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, stray PM storm. Highs: 88 - 93. Heat Index: 95 - 100.

Sunday Night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy with patchy fog. Lows: 68 - 76.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, stray PM storm. Highs: 89 - 94. Heat Index: 96 - 102.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy, hot and humid with isolated PM showers and t-storms. Highs: 89 - 94. Heat Index: 97 - 103.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA