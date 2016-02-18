QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 77.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated PM storms. High: 93.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated PM storms. High: 94.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Muggy again tonight with low in the 70s.

The hot and humid weather sticks with us for back-to-school day on Tuesday. Tuesday starts warm and humid with lows in the 70s. The day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated pm showers/storms. The storms that develop could be strong with heavy downpurs. Highs will reach the low 90s with the feels-like temps in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Our heat wave will break Friday as a cold front slips to our south. High temperatures will drop back into the 80s Friday through Sunday. T

We are also tracking newly formed Tropical Storm Gordon, which will impact the Gulf coast and bring a threat of locally heavy rain and gusty winds. It will make a final landfall Tuesday night along the AL/MS/LA coast.

MORE -> Tropical Storm Gordon Takes Aim At Gulf Coast

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated PM, strong storm. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with some PM storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: Light.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA