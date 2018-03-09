HERNDON, VA -- On a hot day, the heat can be dangerous. Especially if you don’t prepare and continuously hydrate properly.

WUSA9 Reporter Peggy Fox wound up in the hospital last week while on the job.

It was quite a wake up call. While she was out shooting a story, she was overcome heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Two Fairfax County paramedics took her by ambulance to Reston Hospital Center where she received fluids in the ER. The paramedics had already given her fluid in the ambulance because she had thrown up, and her glucose and blood pressure were low.

RELATED: What's the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion?

Here’s the thing, Fox is in pretty good shape and always considered herself to be very aware of being hydrated. She prepared for extreme heat in Honduras and she even has electrolyte tablets for that purpose.

Heat exhaustion can happen to anyone.

No one who knows that better than the firefighters and paramedics.

Fairfax County firefighters and medics were out in Monday’s heat for their annual fill the boot campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"It's 92, but it feels like 101, 102," said firefighter Trina Beall.

Knowing it was going to be a hot day, Beall prepared on Sunday.

"Pre-hydrate. You gotta pre-hydrate is you're going to be outside in this kind of heat."

These firefighters have taught Fox some things. Pre-hydrate the day before your going to be out in the heat.

"We're going to be losing fluids early on, and trying to keep up is next to impossible. On a day like today, this is extraordinary," said Captain Mathew Cox.

Cox checks on his crew often. He knows its easy to forget to hydrate when you get busy. That’s what happened to Fox.

"It comes on suddenly. You stop sweating, you start getting a headache, you start feeling nauseous . and it's too late. You're going to need medical attention," said Cox.

We all have been reminded recently how deadly heat exhaustion can be. University of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, died after becoming ill during a workout. It was a death that could’ve been prevented.

Something else fox learned., when you’re dehydrated, you may not think clearly. She was not about to call 911. Her boss made the call.

Fox learned the following three things:

Pre-hydrate Don’t forget to hydrate Don’t be afraid to call for help

No job, game, or practice is more important than your health or your life.

By the way, the two paramedics who treated Fox were very professional and kind. Fox sends them a big Thank you!

© 2018 WUSA