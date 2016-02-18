QUICK FORECAST:

HEAT ADVISORY - UNTIL 8 PM

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, stray storm. Heat index above 100. High: 95. Heat Advisory.

Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy fog. Low: 78.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, stray storm. Heat index above 100. High: 96.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The heat and humidity will be with us much of the week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels like temps will reach 100 to 105 with only a stray shower or storm to cool anyone down. A Heat Advisory will go into effect this afternoon and last until evening. There will also be a Code Orange Air Quality Alert - so those with respiratory sensitivity should avoid spending prolonged time outdoors.

Wednesday similarly will be very hot and humid with just a stray storm. Scattered showers and storms return late Thursday ahead of our next cold front. These could impact the Redskins-Ravens game in Baltimore. Behind this front, temps drop from the 90s to the 80s for the end of the week and the holiday weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs: 90 - 95. Heat Index 100 - 105. Winds: SSW 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs: Mid 90s. Heat Index 100 - 105. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late day showers & t-storms. Some heavy. Highs: 88 - 93. Heat Index: 97 - 103. Winds: W/NW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST - HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

The holiday weekend will be seasonably hot & humid with a few showers & storms each afternoon and evening. No days look like a washout.

Friday: Partly sunny. A chance for showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance for showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers/storms. Highs: Upper 80s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers/storms. High: Around 90.

