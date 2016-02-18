QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low: 48.

Halloween: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 70.

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & milder. Low: 56.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm. A PM shower possible, more west. High: 74.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A warm up is on the way -- temperatures will make it back into the 70s starting Wednesday. This pattern of warmth will last thru the end of the work week, before temps fall back below average this weekend.

Halloween will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer with temps near 70. Temps will be mild for Trick-or-Treating in the evening. Little ghosts and goblins will not need to heavy jackets or coats, nor the umbrella! This is not unusual for this holiday; in fact, out of the last 25 Halloweens, only 2 (or 8%) have had measurable rain at Reagan National.

Rather warm for the Trick-or-Treaters Wednesday night.

Thursday will be warm and breezy as well with temps in the 70s. As our next cold front inches closer, a few showers are possible late Thursday, mostly west of town. Although a shower could impact the tail end of the DC United Playoff game, it overall looks mainly dry. Showers become more numerous late Thursday night and into Friday. Friday will be our last warm day with showers likely.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Lows: 40s. Winds: SW - 10.

Halloween: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs: 67 - 72. Winds: SSW 10 - 15.

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & milder. Lows: 50s. Winds: SW 10 -15.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm. A PM shower possible, more west. Highs: 70 - 75. WInds: SW 10 - 15.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: END OF THE WEEK & THE WEEKEND

Showers still stick around Friday along with warm temps. The cold front passes Friday night, taking temps back below-average into the weekend. Showers linger for the start of the day on Saturday, but the weekend will finish on a dry note Sunday. Don't forget to turn back your clocks one hour Sunday as Daylight Saving time ends at 2:00 AM.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with showers & t-storms. Highs: 68 - 73.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers in morning, partly sunny and cool late. Highs: 58 - 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. Highs: 58 - 63.

