WASHINGTON (WUSA) -- An are of low pressure in the far western Caribbean is expected to develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm on Sunday. Michaels is the next name up.

The storm is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to move mostly north and skirt by Cancun Sunday night and then cross the Gulf Of Mexico and hit theU.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday. As of Saturday night, the forecast looks like western Florida could see the most intense part of the storm. Keep in mind that a tropical storm (hurricane is not just a point, but can span hundreds of miles. It is too early to know what kind of surge and potential flooding rains Michael will bring.

The intensity forecast calls for slow strengthening to near hurricane force toward landfall. Interests from southeast Louisiana to western Florida should prepare for the storm.

In the Washington DC region we are expecting the remnants of Michael to combine with an approaching cold front to bring us rain here late Wednesday night though Thursday. Some of that rain could be locally heavy. Once the storm and cold front pass, it now looks like we'll see some actual cooler air with highs next weekend expected to stay in the 60s.

