Grocery stores feel the brunt of snow storm prep in DMV

WASHINGTON — Grocery stores across DC, Maryland and Virginia saw long lines and a rush by people to gather supplies ahead of the winter storm that will bring snow to the region on Sunday.
Trader Joe's on 14th Street in DC had a long line wrap around the block early Saturday afternoon, and traffic at the Costco not too far away caused long lines for drivers that were in the parking lot of the store and the streets around the complex.
A woman that was in the traffic at Costco, trying to go to another store, told WUSA9 that Costco had been a "madhouse" all day from what she had seen.
Mom's Organic Market in Arlington, Virginia also saw long lines that went outside the door.
There are a good number of grocery stores in the region that are still watching how many people are in their stores due to limiting admittance because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service added D.C. along with most of Maryland and Virginia, where 4 to 8 inches snow will be possible. Ice accumulation of under a .25" ice is possible late Sunday night, too.
Localities across the region are beginning to cancel COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to the impending winter weather that will start to impact the region on Sunday.
Key Takeaways:
- A storm will impact us Sunday through Monday
- That storm will produce significant snowfall in the DMV, but not a pure snow for all
- Plan on finishing your errands/preparations by Saturday night
- The storm will give us two rounds of wintry precipitation. We now are predicting a pure snow Sunday for the entire DMV until late in the afternoon or evening.
- Below in the story, you will see the latest maps and models that forecast at least 3'' to 5'' by Sunday evening, with an additional 1"-6" through Monday.
- Great sledding across the DMV Sunday afternoon.
- The snow amounts could go lower or higher depending on where the rain/snow line settles