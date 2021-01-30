Grocery stores feel the brunt of snow storm prep in DMV

Grocery stores battle snow storm traffic while also keeping social distancing a priority during the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Grocery stores across DC, Maryland and Virginia saw long lines and a rush by people to gather supplies ahead of the winter storm that will bring snow to the region on Sunday.

Trader Joe's on 14th Street in DC had a long line wrap around the block early Saturday afternoon, and traffic at the Costco not too far away caused long lines for drivers that were in the parking lot of the store and the streets around the complex.

A woman that was in the traffic at Costco, trying to go to another store, told WUSA9 that Costco had been a "madhouse" all day from what she had seen.

Mom's Organic Market in Arlington, Virginia also saw long lines that went outside the door.

There are a good number of grocery stores in the region that are still watching how many people are in their stores due to limiting admittance because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Someone directing traffic at Costco said any time people hear the word “snow” they lose their mind.

It took 30 minutes for me to make it the actually parking lot area because the traffic was so backed up #WUSA9Weather @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kVNEoSCmEG — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 30, 2021

A flurry of people are making their way to the grocery store ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm.



This is the line outside of Trader Joe’s #WUSA9Weather @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/jE0rXWd14M — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 30, 2021

On Saturday, the National Weather Service added D.C. along with most of Maryland and Virginia, where 4 to 8 inches snow will be possible. Ice accumulation of under a .25" ice is possible late Sunday night, too.

Localities across the region are beginning to cancel COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to the impending winter weather that will start to impact the region on Sunday.

