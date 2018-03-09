WASHINGTON -- Tropical Storm Gordon is in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading toward the Gulf states. The storm is expected to get stronger, becoming a Category 1 Hurricane later Tuesday.

The storm is moving toward Louisiana and the Mississippi coastline where it will impact New Orleans, Biloxi, Mobile and other surrounding towns. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued in Louisiana through Pensacola, Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. Tropical storm conditions include winds between 39-73 mph. Hurricane Warnings are also in effect from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the FL/AL border.

Along with the threat of winds and some storm surge, this storm is also likely to produce widespread heavy rains, isolated tornadoes and potential inland flooding, even areas far away from the center of the storm.

