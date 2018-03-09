WASHINGTON -- Tropical Storm Gordon formed early Monday morning and produced heavy rain and gusty winds across parts of Florida.

The storm is now heading toward Louisiana and the Mississippi coastline where it will impact New Orleans, Biloxi, Mobile and other surrounding towns. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for central Louisiana through Pensacola, Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. Tropical storm conditions include winds between 39-73 mph. Hurricane Warnings are also in effect from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the FL/AL border.

Gordon is the 7th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The hurricane hunters will be out investigating and gathering more data on the storm throughout the coming days. The current forecast path includes a continued strengthening to a category one hurricane before its final landfall Tuesday night.

Along with the threat of winds and some storm surge, this storm is also likely to produce widespread heavy rains, small tornadoes and potential inland flooding, even areas far away from the center of the storm.

Gordon is forecast to become a category one hurricane just before making landfall on the MS/AL coast Tuesday night.

