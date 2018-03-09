WASHINGTON -- Tropical Storm Gordon is closing in on the Mississippi & Gulf Coast. Landfall is imminent early Tuesday night.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued along the coast in Mississippi and Alabama. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect in Southeast Louisiana and part of the western Panhandle of Florida near Pensacola.

Gordon brings the threat of sustained winds near landfall that could be 60 - 75 mph with gusts 75 - 90 mph. More significant in some respects than the winds, there will be storm surge in the Mississippi and Alabama coasts that could be 2 - 5 feet above normal sea level. Heavy rain is not just a threat right along the coast, but also further inland. Rain totals along the path of Gordon will be 4" - 8", with isolated amounts that could near or exceed one foot. Isolated tornadoes could quickly form as squalls come ashore. Some flooding, minor damage, and some power outages are possible along Gordon's path near the coast.

Once Gordon moves inland Wednesday, it will quickly lose strength as it is cut off from the warm waters of the Gulf Of Mexico. It will continue to bring the threat of heavy rain up through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

