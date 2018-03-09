WASHINGTON -- Gordon is weakening as it moves further inland. Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on the MS/AL border just after 11 PM Tuesday night.

Flash flood warning continue across parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Gordon brought sustained winds near landfall of 50 - 75 mph with possible gusts of 75 - 85 mph. More significant in some respects than the winds, will be storm surge in the Mississippi and Alabama coasts of 2 - 5 feet above normal sea level.

Radar estimates that Gordon has dumped 5 to 10 inches of rain across the Gulf States.

It will continue to bring the threat of heavy rain up through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

