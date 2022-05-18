x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Small community recovers after being pummeled by golf ball-sized hail

“It’s like a bomb went off,” said one resident while viewing his house pockmarked with holes.

More Videos

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Monday's storms blew in and out of the region in a matter of minutes in many parts of the DMV. But for one Maryland family, it was enough to leave the exterior of their house looking like swiss cheese. 

Danny Bell Jr. and his wife Robin Bell said they are stunned at the damage done by a brief hail storm that passed over the small community of East New Market in Dorchester County near Cambridge Maryland on Monday night. The storm left the vinyl siding on the Bells’ home pockmarked from the roof to the foundation, with holes caused by the large hail.

The roof and the family’s vehicles were also damaged.

“It looks like a bomb went off,” Robin Bell said as she surveyed the damage. “I was panicking." 

Danny Bell Jr. described the hail as "golf-ball sized" and said it fell with extraordinary intensity. So much hail fell that ice could still be found on the ground when WUSA9 reporters visited nearly 18 hours after the storm on Tuesday. Much of the community was spending the day recovering and assessing damage. 

“It only lasted 10 minutes," Danny Bell Jr. said. "But it was the scariest 10 minutes we’ve ever had,” said Danny Bell Jr.

RELATED: Storm report: Severe weather rolls through DMV downing trees

Wow

Posted by Danny Lee Bell on Monday, May 16, 2022

RELATED: Daily forecast: A wonderful Wednesday, showers return tonight

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.