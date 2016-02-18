QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & Mild. Low: 69.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny & warm, PM showers/storm possible. High: 83.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy & Mild, shower possible. Low: 70.

Saturday: Variable cloudiness & warm, showers/storm possible. High: 80.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy but pleasant tonight with lows mainly in the 60s A stray shower is possible, but shouldn't be a problem for the Nats game this evening.

Friday will be warm with a lot of clouds and just a few showers but not enough for a Yellow Weather Alert. It looks dry and mild for Friday night HS football with temps in the 70s. The weekend will start warm on Saturday, but a northeast wind cools us down Sunday along with some showers and maybe some rain. If you have outdoor plans this weekend Saturday will be the better of the two days.

Fall starts this Saturday at 9:54 PM.

A rain jacket will likely keep you comfortable during the Redskins game Sunday. Light rain and some showers are likely with temps in the upper 60s to around 70.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Lows: 64 - 70. Winds: SE - 10.

Friday: Becoming Partly sunny & warm, shower/T-storm possible. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SE to S - 10.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy & mild, shower or storm possible. Lows: 65 - 70. Winds: SW to NW - 10.

Saturday: Variable cloudiness & warm, shower/T-storm possible. Highs: 77 - 82. Winds: NNE - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

