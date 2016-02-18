QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild, shower possible. Low: 70.

Saturday: AM shower possible, mostly cloudy & mild. High: 76.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & cooler, rain & drizzle late. Low: 62.

Sunday: Cloudy & much cooler with rain, showers & drizzle. High: 68.

Graphic : Flood Alerts. App Viewers: Click Here.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The weekend will start mild Saturday, but a northeast wind cools us down Sunday along with some showers and some rain. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a bit of sun and mainly dry. Plan for temps in the mid 70s for the Terps game. If you have outdoor plans this weekend Saturday will be the better of the two days. Sunday is our first, full day of fall and it will feel like mid October with highs only in the 60s with steady rain most of the day.

Fall starts this Saturday at 9:54 PM.

A rain jacket will likely keep you comfortable during the Redskins game Sunday. Light rain and some showers are likely with temps only in the 60s.

Make outdoor plans on Saturday because our first full day of fall will be cool and wet.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild, shower possible. Lows: 65 - 70.

Saturday: AM shower possible, mostly cloudy & mild. High: 73 - 77.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & cooler, rain & drizzle late. Low: 54 - 62.

Sunday: Cloudy & much cooler with rain, showers & drizzle. High: 64 - 69.

