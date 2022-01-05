Tee time! Here's a look at the forecast for the Wells Fargo Golf Championship in Maryland

Several chances for rain during the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament in Potomac, MD this week.

WASHINGTON — As the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament gets underway in Maryland this week, players may have to fend off a few raindrops. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday will be the driest days of the week, while Wednesday and Friday through Sunday will see a higher chance of rain.

Take a look at the weather each day of the tournament and events.

Monday May 2:

11:00 a.m. – Pro-Am begins - No rain at this time. Some grassy areas may be damp from previous day's rain. Dry during the day with afternoon temperatures between 74-79.

Tuesday May 3:

Practice Rounds & Executive Women’s Day - Weather will be dry during the day with afternoon temperatures 73-77. Showers should hold off until after 6 p.m.

Wednesday May 4: Official Pro-Am

6:50 a.m. – Morning tee times begin

12:20 p.m. – Afternoon tee times begin

Temperatures during the morning tee 56-62 degrees. Slight chance of showers. Pathways and grass may be wet. Off and on showers will occur during the day, but storms and rain will likely happen after 2 p.m.

Thursday May 5:

7 a.m. – First Round

Morning temperatures 56-64. A few clouds, but it is a dry day. Grounds may still be damp in some areas due to previous day's rain. Afternoon highs low to mid 70s. Showers will hold off until late Thursday night.

Friday May 6:

7 a.m. – Second Round

Showers are likely through the day on Friday. The timing of the rain may shift a bit. It's possible that at the start of the second round, it will be rain-free with showers picking up in the afternoon. Highs: 60s.

Saturday May 7:

8 a.m. – Third Round

Light to moderate showers. Cloudy. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A low pressure system will impact the area.

Sunday May 8:

8 a.m. – Championship Round