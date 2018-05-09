WASHINGTON -- Florence will strengthen back into a Hurricane and continue westward, nearing the U.S. coast. This weekend is a good time for residents from northern Florida up through the Mid-Atlantic to review their hurricane plan, re-stock supplies and essential goods. The final track is not known and could change in the coming days.

Although Florence was only a tropical storm as of Saturday afternoon, it will be encountering warmer ocean waters and less wind shear, allowing for a constant strengthening process to take shape as it near the U.S. coastline.

The National Hurricane Center's 'Cone of Uncertainty' now encompasses a small part of the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina. That model track could fluctuate by several hundred miles north or south as we continue to gather more data and models get a better handle on the progression of Florence over the weekend. There is, however, growing confidence that a East Coast strike is possible late week. As of Saturday -- the Carolinas have the greatest risk.

Even before we track Florence closer to the East Coast, a higher threat of rip currents impacts the East Coast beaches starting this weekend. Larger swells will be a factor early in the week. Eventual impacts in the Mid-Atlantic will be directly tied to Florence's final path. If the system cuts into North Carolina and is steered northward, a heavy rain event and tropical downpours would be possible Friday into Saturday. Much is still unknown this far out -- so it's a waiting game for now.

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend. -> Making An Emergency Kit

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

© 2018 WUSA