WASHINGTON -- Florence become a Category 2 hurricane 5 AM Monday morning. It continues to track westward, toward the U.S. coast. Now is a good time for residents of the southeast coastline through the Mid-Atlantic to review their hurricane plan, re-stock supplies and essential goods. Resdients on the Carolinas coast need to be ready to take action in the next 48 hours ahead of Florence's arrival.

Florence will continue to strengthen in the coming 48 hours as it travels over very warm ocean waters - this continues to take shape as it near the U.S. coastline. It will likley become a major hurricane Monday. A Major hurricane is Category 3 or higher with winds of at least 111 mph.

The National Hurricane Center's 'Cone of Uncertainty' now encompasses part of the southeast coast from Savannah, GA up through Norfolk, VA. That model track could fluctuate by several hundred miles north or south as we continue to gather more data and models get a better handle on the progression of Florence over the weekend. As of Sunday night -- the Carolinas - north Carolina specifically - has the greatest risk of a direct hit.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

Even before we track Florence closer to the East Coast, a higher threat of rip currents impacts the East Coast beaches starting this weekend. Larger swells will be a factor early in the week. Eventual impacts in the Mid-Atlantic will be directly tied to Florence's final path.

Once nearing the coast, Florence will rapidly slow down and almost stall out for several days. This will lead to a secondary threat: a multi-day rain and inland flooding potential. Where Florence stalls will determine what threats we get in DC versus the beaches. If it stalls offshore, then the beaches take a beating. If it stalls inland, then prolific flooding is more likely across the Mid-Atlantic, down through North Carolina. Rains in excess of 20", over 3 to 4 days, are not out of the question.

Much is still unknown this far out -- so it's a waiting game for now.

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend. -> Making An Emergency Kit

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

