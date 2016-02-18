QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Variable Cloudiness & humid with a few showers/storms. High: 81.

Saturday Night: Mainly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Low: 70.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & warm with a few pm showers/storms. High: 82.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, a few storms. High: 81.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Florence made landfall along the Carolina coast near Wrightsville Beach Friday morning around 7:15.

Through the weekend, an east-northeast breeze and onshore flow will also bring more coastal flooding with each new high tide along the Tidal Potomac and Western Shore of the Chesapeake Bay. This could lead to several high tide cycles with flooding at our typical problem spots, including Old Town Alexandria and Annapolis. Coastal Flood Watches and Warnings have been issued.

Next week, the remnants of Florence will track back northward, which could send moisture in the direction of D.C. mainly Monday & Tuesday. READ MORE about Florence's track.

As of Saturday Morning, it looks like like Monday into Tuesday would see the most impact from the remnants of Florence with areas west of the Blue Ridge with higher chances for heavier rains.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Variable cloudiness, mild and humid. A few passing showers, especially south. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: ENE 10 - 15.

Saturday Night: Mainly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows: 65 - 70. Winds: NE - 10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few PM showers and storms. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: ENE - 10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, a few storms. Locally moderate/heavy in the mountains. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: SE - 10.

