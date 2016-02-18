QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low: 73.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers/storms. High: 82.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs: 81.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Little change to the current pattern of mostly cloudy skies and a threat for some passing showers and storms. More showers Thursday but Friday will be our wettest day with showers and storms on and off all day. We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert Friday. Some commutes will be wet and some date night plans will be affected.

Thursday night data on Florence indicated a slower and slightly more southern track. This would keep the impacts around DC minimal, but still cause tremendous issues around eastern North Carolina, and parts of South Carolina. READ MORE about Florence's track. The remnants of Florence will not move into the Metro Area until next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Lows: 68 - 74. Winds: NE - 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: NE 10 - 15.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs: 77 - 82. Winds: NE 10 - 20.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA