QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Mainly cloudy with showers, mainly south & west of DC. Low: 72.

Monday: Breezy with showers & a few storms. Rain could be locally heavy along I 81. High: 81.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers & a few storms, some PM Sun. High: 82.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What's left of Florence will track into the Mid-Atlantic Monday and Tuesday, increasing the threat for showers, storms and even some periods of rain. Sunshine and tranquil weather returns starting Wednesday.

Showers and periods of rain pick up in the mountains and along I-81 Monday morning. Showers and a few storms pick up in the metro area Monday morning and into the afternoon. Locally heavy rain will be the biggest threat. We'll have to monitor areas along and west of The Blue Ridge I-81 for potential flash flooding and/or river flooding early in the week with the heavy rain threat.

The metro area will pick up an average 1" of rain, but counties west closer to I-81 could pick up 2"-3". Locally higher amounts would be possible as well.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with showers, mainly south & west of DC. Lows: 64 - 72. Winds: ESE 10 - 15.

Monday: Breezy with showers, a few storms. Heaviest activity along & west of I 81. Highs: 77 - 83. Winds: SE 10 - 20.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms, mainly in the AM with highest threat east of I-95. Highs: 77 - 83. Winds: SW to NW 10 - 15

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm & dry.. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NNW - 10.

