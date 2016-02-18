QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & warm with scattered showers, mainly south of I-55. High: 80.

Sunday Night: Mainly cloudy with showers & rain increasing over the mountains late. Scattered showers in the metro. Low: 70.

Monday: Cloudy with showers & a few storms. Rain could be locally heavy. High: 81.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers & a few storms. High: 82.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What's left of Florence will track into the Mid-Atlantic early in the week, increasing the threat for showers, storms and even some periods of rain for Monday and into Tuesday. Sunshine and tranquil weather returns starting Wednesday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon, mostly south of I-66 from central Virginia into southern Maryland. Isolated showers will also work into the metro area. An isolated shower is possible for the Skins game, but overall the game looks fairly dry.

Showers and periods of rain pick up in the mountains and along I-81 Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Showers and a few storms pick up in the metro area Monday morning and into the afternoon. Locally heavy rain will be the biggest threat. We'll have to monitor areas near I-81 for potential flash flooding and/or river flooding early in the week with the heavy rain threat.

Below is a graphic showing potential rainfall. App users, click here.

The metro area will pick up an average 1" of rain, but counties west closer to I-81 could pick up 2"-3". Locally higher amounts would be possible as well.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few PM showers and storms. Highs: 74 - 82. Winds: ENE - 10.

Sunday Night: Mainly cloudy with showers, rain increasing over the mountains late. Spotty showers in the metro. Lows: 64 - 71. Winds: E - 10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, a few storms. Rain could be steady at times in the mountains. Locally moderate/heavy rain rates are also possible. Highs: 76 - 82. Winds: SE 10 - 20.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. Locally moderate/heavy in the mountains. Highs: 77 - 82. Winds: SW - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NNW - 10.

