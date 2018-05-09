WASHINGTON -- Florence is rapidly strengthening Monday and strengthened from a Category 1 Hurricane to a Category 3 hurricane throughout a 12 hour period. It continues to track westward, toward the U.S. coast. A landfall is imminent later this week, most likely Thursday evening along the coast of the Carolinas. Residents within the "cone of uncertainty" along the coast of the Carolinas should have all preps in order, items re-stocked, and be prepared to take action as evacuation orders are eventually issued.

The threat from Florence will not just be on the coast. The storm will slow down and stall Friday through the weekend, leading to a multi-day heavy rain event. The focus of this heavy rain will change depending on the final track of Florence.

The National Hurricane Center's 'Cone of Uncertainty' now encompasses part of the southeast coast from Savannah, GA up through Norfolk, VA, and further inland through the Carolinas and Virginia.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

Even before we track Florence closer to the East Coast, larger swells and a higher threat of rip currents impacting the East Coast beaches is ongoing. Eventual impacts in the Mid-Atlantic will be directly tied to Florence's final path.

Once nearing the coast, Florence will rapidly slow down and almost stall out for several days. This will lead to a secondary threat: a multi-day rain and inland flooding potential. Where Florence stalls will determine what threats we get in DC versus the beaches. If it stalls offshore, then the beaches take a beating. If it stalls inland, then prolific flooding is more likely across the Mid-Atlantic, down through North Carolina. Rains in excess of 20", over 3 to 4 days, are not out of the question.

Much is still unknown this far out -- so it's a waiting game for now.

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend. -> Making An Emergency Kit

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

