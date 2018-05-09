WASHINGTON -- Florence became a hurricane again late Sunday morning. It continues to track westward, nearing the U.S. coast. This weekend is a good time for residents from northern Florida up through the Mid-Atlantic to review their hurricane plan, re-stock supplies and essential goods. The final track is not known and could change in the coming days.

Florence is traveling over warmer ocean waters and encountering less wind shear, allowing for a constant strengthening process to take shape as it near the U.S. coastline. It will become a major hurricane before Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center's 'Cone of Uncertainty' now encompasses part of the southeast coast from the GA/SC coast up through the Outer Banks of North Carolina. That model track could fluctuate by several hundred miles north or south as we continue to gather more data and models get a better handle on the progression of Florence over the weekend. As of Sunday morning -- the Carolinas have the greatest risk of a direct hit.

Here's the latest position and forecast of Florence from the National Hurricane Center:

Even before we track Florence closer to the East Coast, a higher threat of rip currents impacts the East Coast beaches starting this weekend. Larger swells will be a factor early in the week. Eventual impacts in the Mid-Atlantic will be directly tied to Florence's final path. If the system cuts into North Carolina and is steered northward, a heavy rain event and tropical downpours would be possible Friday into Saturday. Steering currents by Friday look rather weak and Florence may linger across the region for several days. If it stalls offshore, then the beaches take a beating, it it stalls inland, then prolific flooding is more likely.

Much is still unknown this far out -- so it's a waiting game for now.

Review your Hurricane Prep Plan. For those along the southeast coast: supplies should be re-stocked over the weekend.

Here's the latest satellite loop of Florence over the past 12 hours:

Here's the latest model guidance for Florence:

