Rainfall has caused several roads to close in Fairfax County, Virginia Friday after the roadways became flooded.

FORECAST: Yellow Weather Alert Friday for rain

Police have closed Woodburn Road at Spicewood Drive in Annandale, and Burke Road at Heritage Square Drive in Burke. They have also closed Old Courthouse Road and Besley Road in the McLean District.

ROAD CLOSURE: High water in the area of Old Courthouse Road and Besley Road in the McLean District. Avoid area, use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/estnZui3s2 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 27, 2018

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Police are always warning drivers not to drive through on a road that appears to be starting to flood.

© 2018 WUSA