QUICK FORECAST:

Wednesday: Becoming Partly sunny & hot. Storms mainly after 3 PM, some strong to severe. High: 88.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Lows 72-76.

Thursday: Partly Sunny, hot & Humid with mainly PM Showers/storms. High: 89.

Flash Flood Watch west of DC starting at noon.

The Storm Prediction Center puts parts of our area under a slightly higher risk for severe storms this afternoon, mainly for areas north and west of DC. Note the areas highlighted in yellow. These areas could see strong winds, hail, heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding and a small chance for an isolated tornado. They include Gaithersburg, Leesburg, Frederick and Fairfax.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A slight lul in rain activity before another round of strong to severe storms make their way back into the forecast this afternoon. The best time to see stronger storms is after 3 PM, especially north and west of DC, where there is a slightly higher risk for severe storms. The main hazards are heavy rain and flooding. A few areas could get storms strong enough to produce hail and an isolated tornado, mainly north and west of DC.

The Nats play at 12:05 Wednesday under the threat of just a few showers.

Storms earlier Wednesday morning caused flooding. Radar estimated anywhere from 1 to 3" of rain a few spots. July wrapped up as the 4th wettest on record in Washington with 9.72", all received in the last half of the month.

We will remain in the warm to hot and humid sector for the rest of the week with additional showers and thunderstorms.

The unsettled pattern continues the rest of the week with more showers & t-storms Thursday and into Friday. Locally heavy rain will be the main concern.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Becoming Partly Sunny, hot and humid. Mainly PM Showers & T-storms, some strong or heavy. Highs: 86 - 91. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with more PM showers and storms. Highs: 85 - 90. Winds: S - 10.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with mainly PM showers and T-storms. Highs: 86 - 91.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK - EXTENDED FORECAST:

Hotter over the weekend with temperatures on the rise. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a few storms each day.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a few PM showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a few PM showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s

