FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY

Thursday Night: Rain and showers ending late. Heavy rain at times. Flash Flood Watch. Cool. Low: 58.

Friday: Most showers over by dawn, Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 75.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We will see pockets of moderate to heavy rain tonight. A Flood Watch has been issued for our area until 6 AM Friday. Streams, creeks and rivers are already at high levels and it won't take much more rain to cause additional flooding.

Most of the rain looks to be over by dawn Friday morning, then we'll see a dry stretch starting Friday afternoon and into the weekend. The weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 70s. Next week will start warm and dry with highs Monday through Wednesday in the low to mid 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Most showers over by dawn. Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 71 - 76. Winds: NW - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

The weekend will dry and comfortable - all in all a great first full weekend of fall!

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 74 - 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy & nice. Highs: 75 - 79.

