QUICK FORECAST:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain and showers. Flood Watch. High: 69.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and cool with rain. Beginning to taper off late. Flood Watch. Low: 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with AM showers & PM storms. High: 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will be cloudy, chilly, and wet. The remnants of Gordon were pulled into a frontal system, which is leading to a soaking wet day across the area. Rain is likely, and at times that rain could be moderate to heavy. A Flood Watch has been posted for most of the area where 1" to 3" totals are possible, with locally higher amounts. We'll have temps remaining in the 60s Sunday.

Temps heat back into the low 80s starting Monday with a humid air mass, morning showers and then a few scattered storms in the afternoon. Scattered afternoon storms and temps in the 80s stick with us Tuesday through Wednesday.

Late week, our weather will be highly dependent upon the track of Hurricane Florence. READ MORE

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with more showers and periods of rain. Highs: 62 - 69. Winds: ENE 10 - 20.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and cool with rain. Beginning to taper off late. Flood Watch. Lows: 58 - 64. Winds: E 10 - 20.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with AM showers & PM storms. High: 78 - 84. Winds: S - 10

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Next week temperatures rebound to the 80s with isolated storm chances sticking around. We are watching for impacts of Florence Thursday into Friday.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: 83 - 87.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

