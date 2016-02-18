QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny with AM showers, PM storms - some strong/severe. High: 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, mainly before midnight. Low: 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy with some showers & storms. High: 87.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tuesday will an active day with storms in the forecast. As a warm front lifts north, it will become warmer and more humid, setting the stage for more showers and T-storms. After morning showers look out for afternoon storms that will continue through the evening. A few storms could be strong or severe and also contain locally heavy rain, hail and damaging winds.

The areas in yellow have a slightly higher risk of seeing severe storms.

Showers and storms are possible at any time. The best Below is Futurecast showing the time of the storms:

Behind those storms, get ready for a taste of fall at the end of the week with ample sunshine and much lower humidity on the way. Wednesday will be a transition day with partly sunny skies with more showers and storms. For Thursday through the start of the weekend, afternoons will be warm and sunny with crisp, cool overnights. Great weather the Redskins game at Fedex on Friday evening!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and more humid. A few AM showers. PM showers & T-storms, some strong/severe. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SSW - 10.

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny, breezy with some showers and T-storms. Highs: 84 - 89. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Not humid. High: 78 - 83.

Friday: Sunny and fantastic. Not humid. High: 80 - 85.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA