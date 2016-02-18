WASHINGTON -- Flooding remains a concern through mid-week. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area until Wednesday 2 AM. Both the commutes Tuesday will be slow from the showers and T-storms. Remember not to attempt to cross a flooded street by car or on foot.

A tropical conveyor belt of moisture brings several rounds of showers and storms to the DC metro area into Tuesday and Wednesday. With each new round of showers and storms, locally heavy rain will fall which could lead to flooding. Some areas picked up 7"+ over the weekend; over the next 3 days, an additional 2" - 5" is possible with localized amounts that could reach 6"+.

Each round of heavy rain could lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roadways that were inundated with heavy rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the DC metro area until Wednesday 2 AM. Even past then, additional showers & storms bring a flood threat throughout Wednesday.

The weather pattern this week will be humid and unsettled with a chance of showers and t-storms each day through Wednesday with lesser chances Thursday and Friday. Be very mindful of driving during and after each new round of heavy rain and never drive on a flooded road.

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Muggy

with Showers & T-Storms, Some Heavy

HIGHS: 79 - 84

WINDS: SE 10 - 15

TUESDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Muggy

with Showers & T-Storms

LOWS: 70s

WINDS: SSE - 10

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

with Showers & T-Storms, Some Heavy

HIGHS: 79 - 84

WINDS: SSE 10 - 15

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy & Hot

PM Shower Or T-Storm Possible

HIGHS: Around 90

WINDS: WSW - 10

