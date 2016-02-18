WASHINGTON -- Flooding remains a concern Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area until 2AM Thursday. Remember not to attempt to cross a flooded street by car or on foot.

The critical time to see the most active weather is between now and 9 PM.

A tropical conveyor belt of moisture will bring one more round of showers and storms to the DC metro area through this afternoon and evening. Storms will bring locally heavy rain, which could lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roadways that were inundated with heavy rain over the weekend. Isolated gusty winds are possible as well.

We'll get a brief reprieve Thursday with only a few storms around mainly in the afternoon south & east of town. The next front arrives Friday, a focal point for another round of showers and t-storms mainly in the afternoon/evening. The weekend overall looks hot and not as wet: expect only a stray storm Saturday, and scattered afternoon storms on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 2 AM

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Patchy Fog

LOWS: 70 - 76

WINDS: SW to NW 5 - 10

THURSDAY:

Becoming Partly Cloudy & Hot

Stray Shower or T-Storm Possible

HIGHS: 86 - 90

WINDS: Light

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy And Hot with

Scattered PM Showers/T-Storms

Some Heavy/Severe

HIGHS: Low 90s

WINDS: SW to NW late - 10

