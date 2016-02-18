QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH west until Sunday 11 PM

Through This Evening: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms. Some could be heavy or strong. Temps: 70s/80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A shower early. Low: 74.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny and humid with mainly PM T-storms. High: 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 11 PM west of town. We continue to track numerous showers and storms through the area, tracking further east into the DC metro area this evening. Storms will produce locally heavy rain, so be very cautious to avoid roads with standing water or flooding during and after heavy rain. In addition to the heavy rain and flood threat, a few storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds. Storms will continue through this evening, then wind down after we lose daytime heating.

We'll have another Yellow Weather Alert Monday. The best chance of showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours, during peak daytime heating. Expect some thin spots in the clouds and some sunshine around late morning with another round of showers and storms from lunch time onwards. Storms Monday will once again produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

Also happening Sunday night - the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

DETAILED FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH west until Sunday 11 PM

Through Sunday Evening: Humid with showers & storms. Some heavy or strong. Temps: 70s/80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A shower early. Lows: 68 - 75.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. Highs: 82 - 87.

EXTENDED FORECAST - NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK

We remain unsettled as we begin next week with more scattered showers and storms. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain. The shower/storm chances decrease mid-week and it turns hotter.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few lingering PM showers & T-Storms. Highs: 85 - 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA