QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 1 AM Sunday

Saturday: Partly Sunny and humid with showers and T-Storms, some heavy/strong. High: 89.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & muggy, showers & T-storms. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. High: 87

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with more showers/storms. High: 88.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the DC metro area and points northeast until 1 AM Sunday. These ares in the watch will be focal points for locally heavy rain over the course of Saturday and into early Saturday night. This heavy rain threat could lead to rises of creeks and streams, as well as flooding on low-lying roads. Do not drive on a flooded roadway!

As a front stalls near the area and tropical moisture returns, we'll track numerous showers and storms over the course of the weekend. It won't be a washout of a weekend -- but you'll want to stay flexible with plans. In addition to the heavy rain and flood threat, a few storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be Yellow Weather Alert days. The best chance of showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours, during peak daytime heating. A few showers will be possible outside of that timeframe Saturday night and into Sunday morning as well. Outside of the unsettled weather, it will be a very warm and humid weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect some thin spots in the clouds and some sunshine around late morning to early afternoon each day, with more cloud cover in the overnights and early mornings.

Also happening this weekend - the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

DETAILED FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 1 AM Sunday

Saturday: Partly to Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms. Highs: 85 - 90.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & muggy, showers & T-storms. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny and almost hot, mainly PM T-Storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

EXTENDED FORECAST - NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK

We remain unsettled as we begin next week with more scattered showers and storms. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain. The shower/storm chances decrease mid-week and it turns hotter.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with more showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few lingering PM showers & T-Storms. Highs: 85 - 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

